Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $493,000 Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of HighPeak Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.70.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

