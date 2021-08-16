Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACNB by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ACNB by 63.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ACNB by 66.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ACNB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ACNB by 40.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACNB alerts:

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $28,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,481.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032 and sold 1,768 shares valued at $49,948. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $28.74 on Monday. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.11.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.