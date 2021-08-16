GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.82%. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.