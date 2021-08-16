Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $512,000 Stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 141.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pulse Biosciences worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLSE. Stephens began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

PLSE opened at $22.43 on Monday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $664.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.