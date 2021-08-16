BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Raised to Buy at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BlueScope Steel stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $90.18.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.