BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Raised to Buy at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BlueScope Steel stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $90.18.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

