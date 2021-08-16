Barclays Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 348,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.