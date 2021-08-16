Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.46.

NYSE:SRC opened at $50.90 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

