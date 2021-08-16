Contrasting Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rennova Health and NeoGenomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGenomics 0 1 9 0 2.90

NeoGenomics has a consensus target price of $51.45, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rennova Health and NeoGenomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.04 -$18.34 million N/A N/A NeoGenomics $444.45 million 11.75 $4.17 million $0.07 607.29

NeoGenomics has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Risk and Volatility

Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, indicating that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of NeoGenomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51% NeoGenomics 14.68% 0.84% 0.53%

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

