Comparing AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AfterMaster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of AfterMaster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AfterMaster and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AfterMaster 0 0 0 0 N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than AfterMaster.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AfterMaster and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AfterMaster $980,000.00 2.44 -$9.30 million N/A N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

AfterMaster has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

AfterMaster has a beta of -1.92, meaning that its share price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AfterMaster and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84%

Summary

AfterMaster beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AfterMaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc. is an audio technology company. It engages in the the development and commercialization of proprietary, audio, and video technologies for professional and consumer use including AfterMaster HD Audio and ProMaster HD. The company was founded on May 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Hollywood, CA.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

