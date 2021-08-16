Analyzing Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 32.33% 14.39% 1.42% Valley National Bancorp 29.44% 10.40% 1.12%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.15, suggesting a potential downside of 15.72%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.28 $27.40 million $3.30 10.39 Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.43 $390.61 million $0.96 13.78

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

