Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBEVF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Koios Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06.

Koios Beverage Company Profile

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

