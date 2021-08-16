Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KBEVF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Koios Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06.
Koios Beverage Company Profile
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.