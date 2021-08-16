Aethlon Medical, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aethlon Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEMD. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.63. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

