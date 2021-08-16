BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -95.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.63. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $757,045.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 763,036 shares of company stock valued at $50,463,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

