FY2022 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $823.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of New Gold by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of New Gold by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

