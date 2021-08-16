Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

