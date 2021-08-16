Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KPLUY. Commerzbank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $7.35 on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.