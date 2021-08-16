Desjardins Increases Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

