BMO Capital Markets Boosts Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$62.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.50 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMRAF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Emera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

EMRAF opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.32. Emera has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

