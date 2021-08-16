Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

