Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$15.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.28.

PEYUF stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

