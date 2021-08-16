Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMMCF. CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

