Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10. Stelco has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.