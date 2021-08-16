Scotiabank Increases Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target to C$4.60

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:TLLYF opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Trilogy International Partners has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

