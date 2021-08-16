WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$162.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$162.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.60.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.18. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

