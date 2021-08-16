BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE BTB.UN opened at C$4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.13. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.72 and a one year high of C$4.38.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

