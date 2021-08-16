ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46.

ATA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$43.78 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$16.28 and a one year high of C$44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 63.45.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

