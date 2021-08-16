Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Raised by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. CAE has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 115,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,633,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 443,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

