Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Angion Biomedica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74.

ANGN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $11.08 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $328.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

