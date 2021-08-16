Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

