Barrington Research Comments on CuriosityStream Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CuriosityStream in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

CURI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $12.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $754.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

