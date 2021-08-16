Piper Sandler Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $79.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

EBAY stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 65.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6,736.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 529,543 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

