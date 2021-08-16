Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

TLSNY stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

