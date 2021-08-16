89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.46 on Friday. 89bio has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $415,530.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 236,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 434,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 89bio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

