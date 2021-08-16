Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

CSSE stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.40. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $306.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.93%. Analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.