American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the July 15th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.61 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

