Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Lowered to $34.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,224,000 after purchasing an additional 418,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,928,000 after purchasing an additional 987,056 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,027,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

