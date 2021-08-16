FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

FSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.

FSK opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,281.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 36,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 114.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

