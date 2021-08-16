Brokers Set Expectations for Schrödinger, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of SDGR opened at $59.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 34.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $67,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 856,030 shares of company stock valued at $63,184,972.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

