Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

LPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura raised LG Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA downgraded LG Display from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. LG Display has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 9,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 299,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

