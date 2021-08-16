Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.