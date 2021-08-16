Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $768.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 122,249 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.