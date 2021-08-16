Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

