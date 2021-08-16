Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of INBX opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Inhibrx has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -12.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

