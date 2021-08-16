BTIG Research Cuts Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target to $65.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $622,759.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 161,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,526.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

