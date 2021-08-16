FY2022 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Cut by National Bank Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

TSE ECN opened at C$10.60 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.89 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 963.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 784.03%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

