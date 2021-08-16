SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.04. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

