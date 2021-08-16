Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $34.21 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.