NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

