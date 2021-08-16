Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at TD Securities

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$83.00 price target (down previously from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.30.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$76.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -152.61. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$40.29 and a twelve month high of C$90.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

