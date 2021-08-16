Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$209.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$227.00.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$204.82.

TSE FNV opened at C$193.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$187.64. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$206.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$37.02 billion and a PE ratio of 49.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

